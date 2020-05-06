1  of  2
Coronavirus
Majority of new coronavirus hospital admissions in NYS were people at home Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provides an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Colleagues of long-time Middle Early High School prinicpal honor her with retirement car parade

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Colleagues at Middle Early College High School are recognizing a long-time principal today.

Dozens of staff gathered in the parking lot of Bennett High School to honor Susan Doyle with a special thank-you car parade.

She’s been the principal at Middle Early for the past 17 years.

She just recently announced her retirement.

The assistant principal says Ms. Doyle has been an amazing mentor and they wanted to support her as she begins the next chapter of her life.

Ms. Doyle has more than four decades of experience as an educator.

Her last day as principal will be July 31st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss