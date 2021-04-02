Colvin Cleaners accepting coat donations year-round, SJCI collects around 300 jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reminder for those doing spring cleaning — Colvin Cleaners takes your unwanted winter gear all year long.

They’ll hand out the coats, hats and gloves before winter hits.

Students at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute collected about 15 massive bags full of coats over the past couple of weeks. There were about 300 coats in all — the bags filled the back of the Colvin Cleaners truck.

St. Joe’s usually asks for donations in the fall and the community brings the coats to a football game.

But because of COVID-19, the school delayed the collection process to this spring while people were cleaning out their closets.

A Junior at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Anthony Depinto told us, “I think this is important, it’s part of what our school represents, helping people, and I think it’s important that we express that. The ones I saw were all in really good condition. They looked pretty much brand new, I know the one looked pretty good and the other ones I saw looked really nice.”

You can drop off new or lightly used winter coats, scarves hats and gloves all year long at Colvin Cleaners. They have a donation bin right when you walk in.

If you’re a customer of theirs, the business offers free delivery and they’ll pick up coats from you anytime.

And if your business is interested in doing a coat drive, Colvin Cleaners will help with signage and donation bins and then will pick up all the donations at the end of the drive.

Just give them a call at (716) 873-2952.

Every winter, Colvin Cleaners distributes more than 20-thousand coats to people in need across Western New York.