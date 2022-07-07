BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York family business is being honored for its contributions to the community. Colvin Cleaners has received the New York State Empire Award.

Colvin Cleaners has been in business for 91 years.

The Billoni family is being honored for their outstanding contributions to the community specifically through their Gowns for Prom and Coats 4 Kids programs.

“The Gowns for Prom program was canceled but they found something else to do — Get a mask, Give a Mask program, it’s a wonderful thing and it’s a rare thing,” said NYS Senator Sean Ryan.

The NYS Empire Award recognizes local businesses for how they contribute to the community they serve.