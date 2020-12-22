Colvin Cleaners donates winter items Urban Family Practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Colvin Cleaners is continuing to give the gift of warmth to families in Western New York.

President of Colvin Cleaners, Paul Biloni delivered 400 coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to Urban Family Practice on Niagara Street.

Dr. Raul Vasquez is the founder of Urban Family Practice.

He says this donation is a big help to the community.

“It’s amazing, you call someone, you don’t expect what comes out of, to have someone bring you 400 coats. That’s amazing. I think the needs in the community are really important, everything that we get we pass through and I think we become the Instacart in this COVID Christmas to make sure people are getting at least some kind of help and support. But coats are essential. We live in Buffalo,” Vasquez said.

Dr. Vasquez says his office also handed out 500 meals to families in the area today.