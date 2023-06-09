BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Renowned comedian Katt Williams is coming to Buffalo this fall.

Williams is bringing “The Dark Matter Tour” and his over 20 years of doing comedy to KeyBank Center on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The 51-year-old has featured in a handful of films and TV shows over the past two decades, and won an Emmy for a guest role in the series “Atlanta.” His critically acclaimed comedy specials are also popular, and his most recent, “Katt Williams: World War III,” is on Netflix.

Pre-sale tickets for the show become available at 10 a.m. June 14, and the general sale begins on June 16 at 11 a.m. You can find more information on and purchase tickets here.