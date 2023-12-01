BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Common Council has voted to approve a $43 million settlement for a woman who was left paralyzed as the result of an accident involving a police vehicle.

In April 2020, Chelsea Ellis and another person were struck as they were walking on the sidewalk at Main Street and Benwood Avenue. Ellis became quadriplegic as a result.

“I know $43 million will not make her whole, but we hope that there are some things she can regain for her life,” Councilman Rasheed Wyatt said. “She wanted to start school and she had these big dreams. Now, those dreams are on hold. You haven’t heard the last from her.”

The officer who was driving the involved vehicle, Brandon Lowe, was responding to a domestic violence call that turned out to be false. Before the collision, Lowe had been moving at speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Earlier this year, a state appellate court ruled that Lowe could be held liable for his role in the incident, saying he drove with “reckless disregard for the safety of others.” He is still with the Buffalo Police Department.

With the settlement for Ellis being as massive as it is, the city will need to issue bonds over a five-year period in order to pay it.