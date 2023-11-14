BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously approved an amendment Tuesday to shift the submission deadline for the City of Buffalo snow plan from Nov. 1 to April 1 annually.

With the Common Council’s approval, the amendment now goes before Mayor Byron Brown, who has a 10-day window to sign it into law.

The existing submission date of Nov. 1 is set by the city charter, and Common Council members have raised concerns about the deadline, saying that it “hinders a thorough review, necessary adjustments, and the allocation of budgetary resources for the effective implementation of the plan.”

“By moving the deadline to April 1st, the Council will receive the snow plan well before the city budget season,” said University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who introduced the amendment in September, in a release. “This timely information enables us to proactively allocate funding for essential snow-related equipment purchases, ensuring that our city is adequately equipped to handle winter weather challenges effectively.”

During his Ask the Mayor appearance earlier this month, Brown told News 4’s Jacquie Walker that he felt April 1 was too soon of a deadline for the snow plan.

“I think something like September 1 might be a good time period,” Brown said. “We’re just coming off the snow season (April 1) and it doesn’t give the proper amount of time for the planning that I think is needed to prepare the snow plan properly.”