BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Short-term rentals are creating long-term problems in the Allentown neighborhood, and frustrated residents who say there are too many Airbnbs and short-term rentals in the area have been bringing their concerns to the Buffalo Common Council.

“I want to continue living on a street of neighbors, I don’t want to have to wonder if the 2 guys fiddling with the lock on the house down the street are STR renters or burglars,” Kristen Richardson, who owns a home in Allentown, said.

Richardson attended Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall to voice her concerns. She’s asking the council to put legislation in place that will require property owners who manage short-term rental units in historic neighborhoods, such as Allentown, to adhere to certain rules and regulations, just like she has to for owning a home in the area.

“These regulations were developed to preserve the historic character and unique quality of life in these neighborhoods,” she said. “I believe operators of STRs should also be subject to specific rules in historic districts.”

“Mrs. Richardson brings up a good point. Her being a homeowner in a historic district, there’s additional rules she has to adhere to when she’s redoing maintenance to her house and adhering to aesthetic codes and making sure she has appropriate materials to maintain that historic district,” Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski said during the meeting.

Nowakowski says the council is working on legislation on short-term rental units in historic neighborhoods.

“They’re saying if we have this added level of scrutiny and oversight, that we don’t need to be oversaturated with short-term rentals, which are taking a bunch of long-term rental units right off the market and exacerbating the housing crisis and rent affordability in the city of Buffalo,” Nowakowski said.

Allentown resident Mary Simpson is in favor of that. She’s been attending meetings at city hall for months to express concerns.

“This is my third or fourth appearance about this, why? Do I own a hotel? No. Do I have an active rental unit? No,” she said. “What I do have are neighbors whose presence is dwindling because of short-term rentals, and you the common council has the power to fix this.”