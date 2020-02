BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A resolution to rename the Delavan Grider Community Center after Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will be discussed at a Common Council meeting.

Masten District Councilman Ulysses Wingo filed this resolution this week.

Residents of the Masten District initiated a grassroots movement to honor Mayor Brown for his impact on the City of Buffalo.

Brown was elected in 2005, and is serving his fourth term. He is the 62nd person to hold the office here in the Queen City.