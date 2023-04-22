BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular local brewery Community Beer Works will be opening up a second location on Elmwood Avenue this fall, the brewery announced Saturday.

The new location, which will be at 976 Elmwood Avenue, on the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway, was announced at the brewery’s 11-year anniversary party. It will join the brewery’s current location, which is on Seventh Street in Buffalo.

The second location will be 5,260 square feet and have a heightened focus on beer and food pairings. The company says it will also guests park-friendly entrees and to-go options. Additional offerings will be announced at a later date.

The new location will open late fall 2023.