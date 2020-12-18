Community group calls for reform of Buffalo traffic enforcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Community members are calling for changes to traffic enforcement in the area.

The Buffalo Police Department recently announced it will eliminate its traffic unit effective in two weeks.

The Fair Fines and Fees Coalition says this is not reform.

The coalition also challenges the police department’s claim that this action will save the city money.

Representatives from the group believe the department is disbanding the traffic unit because of a shortfall due to the pandemic.

“The city has not said how this will save any money, it hasn’t put forward any figures and at this point in time when we are so much in debt as a city without federal aid, those details and numbers are really important.” Colleen Kristich, Researcher, Partnership for the Public Good

The coalition says it’s difficult to know if this is a temporary measure.

The group says they would like to see those officers moved into other city departments, where there may be vacancies. Or be removed from the force.