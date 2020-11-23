Community leaders call on board of education to have Dr. Cash submit plan to address district issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Community leaders are calling on the Buffalo Board of Education to have superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash submit a plan to address issues in the school district.

They say they want answers before the board discusses a three year extension to his contract.

That call to action was announced this morning outside of Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The most important question they say is dealing with distance learning.

The special board meeting to discuss the employment contract of the superintendent is set for tomorrow evening.