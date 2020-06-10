Community leaders continue to discuss how Buffalo Police could do jobs without excessive use of force

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Community leaders continue to discuss how Buffalo Police could do their jobs without excessive use of force.

The topic of the Western New York Peace Center meeting last night was “ethical police officers.”

Many of the speakers talked about the need for a culture of peace to end centuries of racism and violence.

One praised Martin Gugino, the man who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police last week.

He called him an activist who crusaded for important causes.

A Buffalo Police Captain spoke briefly during the meeting about the importance of community policing.