Community organizations call on City of Buffalo for transparency in distribution of federal relief dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community organizations are calling on the City of Buffalo to be more transparent on how money from the American Rescue Plan is spent.

PUSH Buffalo, the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, the coalition for economic justice, and migrant families held a joint news conference on the steps of City Hall Thursday.

Right now, the city is set to receive $330 million dollars from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. And those organizations argue the community should have a say in how that money is spent.

They want to avoid making what they consider mistakes during the 2008 recession recovery.

“Projects that were funded then were ready-made projects, meaning those projects that were ready to go were funded. We know that doesn’t bring about justice and equity in our city, and we need to have a participatory process that is open, transparent and accountable.”

Right now, the Common Council has an online form, for people to give their two cents on how that money should be spent.