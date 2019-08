BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo Public School students will have access to free Wi-Fi in their homes.

HarpData is working with the school district to provide neighborhood Wi-Fi in parts of the city’s east and west sides.

This gives students a chance to finish their homework or school projects.

This project is expected to roll out over the next three to four months.

HarpData hopes to expand service to more neighborhoods in the future.