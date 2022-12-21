BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the winter season begins and snowstorms continue to roll in throughout western New York, some of our neighbors may not have a warm home to hunker down in.

“We want to make sure they are warm wherever they are,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director of Compass House. “All of our services, we try to get the kids off the streets, try to get them a place to stay, provide them with all of their basic needs, or provide basic needs, food, shelter and clothing.”

Compass shelters the city youth, ages 12 to 17, at their location at 370 Linwood Ave., and provides resources for youth and young adults, ages 14 and 24 at 1451 Main St.

With a winter storm in the forecast for this weekend, Freeman said they are prepared all year long, and are ready to help youth in need.

“We’re prepared for whoever shows up,” Freeman said.

According to Freeman, Compass House sees an average of 300 runaway or homeless children each year, and about 70 percent of their clients end up heading back home afterwards. For children who are running away from abuse, Compass House helps provide them with resources they need to get help.

“We try and give them some place to stay and we provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, case management, counseling — anything that any youth could need,” said Freeman. “Whatever you guys give us, we are going to make sure our clients get them.”

To make monetary donations toward Compass House, visit their website here, or visit their resource center to drop off basic need items. To find more information on what they are looking for and when they are accepting donations, click/tap here.