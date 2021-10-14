Compeer opens new location in Buffalo offering mental health support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who struggle with mental health now have a new place to go to get help.

Compeer of Greater Buffalo opened their doors at its brand new location in North Buffalo today.

Compeer has locations across the globe, and this location will serve as its international headquarters.

After years of leasing out different properties leaders say having a place of their own will go a long way in helping their mission.

“This location was crucial because at other locations we has we weren’t able to put any signage on the outside of the building so it’s really important as an internal organization to have a headquarters that has your own signage your own parking lot so we can do training with other affiliates as well,” Compeer CEO Tim Boling said.

This new location is at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Rowley Road.