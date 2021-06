BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bad news for downtown Buffalo, dozens of workers at Computer Task Group at Fountain Plaza are losing their jobs.

The company announced 84-layoffs in a filing with New York State.

Computer Task Group provides services to IBM. And the layoffs are going to take effect at the end of August.

IBM set up a hub at Fountain Plaza back in 2015.

The $55 million project was paid through Governor Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion.”