Concerts returning to Buffalo this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vaccination efforts are ramping up in Western New York and across the country. VIP TIX President and CEO Nick Giammusso says, that’s good news for the entertainment industry.

“People are ready to go to live shows and I think a little more of the fear is behind them now that people are getting vaccinated,” said Giammusso.

Country music star Eric Church announced he’ll be playing at Key Bank Center, this summer. The Riviera Theatre also announced several acts upcoming acts. And in just a few weeks, Asbury Hall at Babeville is holding its’ first concert since the start of the pandemic.

But with concert venues of under 10,000 sitting at 33% capacity, Giammusso does question if it’ll be worth it to the venues.

“I don’t see how they could put on a show just to cover the expenses but it remains to be seen what they can do,” he said.

While case numbers and hospitalizations have increased over the past several weeks, the Erie County Department of Health tells News 4, “As vaccination rates increase and the weather becomes warmer, we expect that eventually, the daily number of new Covid-19 cases will decline to a level that allows for safe, large gatherings.”

That’s leaving people optimistic about a return to normalcy.

“I think everyone is going to rush to go outdoors and take advantage of the live entertainment in Buffalo, said Mary Pope. “Hopefully people are fully vaccinated before hand.”

While events seem to be in the clear for the summer, the State Dept. of Health has not yet provided guidance for the upcoming Fall.