Congressman Higgins announces passage of legislation preventing illegal robocalls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins says the House has passed legislation pushing back against the increasing volume of illegal robocalls and increasing penalties for violators.

In July the House passed similar legislation, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, requiring phone carriers to establish call verification technology and gave law enforcement and the FCC greater authority to penalize.

“Americans are receiving hundreds of illegal robocalls a year by bad actors using deceptive practices and aiming to cheat consumers. This common-sense legislation will help the FCC go after those who are making the calls and take steps to reduce the volume of robocalls received,” Higgins said.

According to the congressman, a robocall index estimates the total number of robocalls made in New Yor State in November was 283 million, 48.3 million of those in the City of Buffalo.

The bill now awaits President Trump’s signature.