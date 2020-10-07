Congressman Higgins calls for more stimulus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins is urging President Trump to move ahead with another round of stimulus money for the US economy.

President Trump had told congress to stop any movement on the stimulus until after the election, then changed course.

Higgins says the economy is severely damaged by COVID-19 and needs the boost from Washington to keep any hope for a recovery going.

“It’s unfortunate that American people are hurting, and this is a universal gut-punch, which created a severe economic contraction because the federal government response was poor,” Higgins added.