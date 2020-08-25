Congressman Higgins critical of limiting COVID testing coverage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins is criticizing the Trump Administration for cutting back on funds for COVID testing.

Higgins says a loophole allows some insurance companies to stop covering the costs of some COVID testing.

Higgins wrote a letter to federal officials saying lack of a national testing plan has left states to develop testing protocols on their own with no guidance.

He says it hurts the American people.

Higgins pointed out that the testing positivity rate in Western New York has been higher than other parts of the state partly because the region lags behind in testing.