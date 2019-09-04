Congressman Higgins: Recordings are further evidence Bishop Malone is not right person to lead diocese

Congressman Brian Higgins spoke out this afternoon in response to the recordings of Bishop Richard Malone.

“Western New York Catholics have been hurt by decades of lies and coverups,” Higgins said.

He says the recordings are conclusive evidence that the coverup continues to this day after he claims the bishop and his public relations team said multiple times that the problem’s predate his tenure.

“Western New York Catholics deserve to have faith in their leadership and trust that the church today is committed to the protection of the public over self-protection,” Higgins added.

In conclusion, the Congressman says the recordings show Malone is not the right person to lead this diocese forward.