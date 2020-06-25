Congressman Higgins says Moving Forward Act includes money for road and bridge construction

Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins says it’s time for the nation to move forward and get back to work on rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

Higgins says the spending bill he’s introducing, includes money for road and bridge construction.

In Buffalo, Higgins says part of the cash will go to converting Route 198 through Delaware Park from an expressway, into a parkway that’s more fitting for the area.

“And there’s a provision in the $1.5 trillion bill, that I was able to get into the bill, which allows bridge money to be used for the replacement of elevated sections of highways, of expressways, and the conversion of them back to parkways,” Higgins added.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill early next week.