Congressman Higgins speaks out about border security at US Customs Border Protection meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keeping our nation’s borders secure was the topic of a meeting Wednesday in downtown Buffalo. It was the quarterly meeting U.S Customs & Border Protection Advisory Committee.

The committee advises the secretary of Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security on the commercial operations of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

During his short address, Congressman Brian Higgins highlighted several topics that are specific to the Western New York region. Among those topics is the concern, was the loss of border agents the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This meeting was the very first for Customs & Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan. The next meeting is set to take place in Washington, D.C. in December.