Congressman Higgins weighs in on the future of the Skyway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins in weighing in on the future of the Skyway.

The project is in its public opinion phase right now.

The DOT’s considering more than 25 designs.

Among those designs is the winner from the “Aim For The Sky Competition”.

Officials with New York State say despite that competition, they make the final decision on what will happen to the Skyway.

Congressman Higgins told WBEN this morning the size of the project is bigger than the road itself.

He added the environmental impact study on the future of the Skyway won’t be finished until this time, next year.