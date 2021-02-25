Connecting Canalside to the Outer Harbor, the first look at Riverline Trail designs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– We’re getting a first look at possible designs of the Riverline Trail.

The Western New York Land Conservancy held a virtual meeting tonight, showing off the proposals.

This trail will eventually connect Canalside to the Outer Harbor. Congressman Brian Higgins was on the February 25 call.

He called on organizers to make it bold.

“We want to put buffalo on the map, not only as a Riverline, but the Riverline, that other cities look to emulate as they seek to recapture old industrial land, old railroads, into a place where people can congregate.” Rep. Brian Higgins (D) Buffalo

For highlights from the virtual meeting, click here.

Congressman Higgins says Congress is already working on another COVID-19 relief package that could help fund this project.