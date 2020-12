BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–You can show your support for the Bills while helping out some neighbors in need right now.

The first 1,000 donors who give blood at a ConnectLife donation center will receive an ‘I bleed blue’ lawn sign.

We’re told more blood donations are needed right now, because fewer people donate during the holidays.

There are three locations you can give: West Seneca, Tonawanda, and Williamsville.

You must make an appointment with ConnectLife online.