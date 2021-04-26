ConnectLife opens new blood donation site at Rich Products

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, ConnectLife announced a new blood donation site at Rich Products on Niagara Street.

ConnectLife tells us it will be collecting blood there on the fourth Wednesday of every month from noon-5 p.m.

The donation center will be in Conference Room A off the Atrium, and ConnectLife says there will be designated parking in the lot for donors.

“Rich Products is excited to be working with ConnectLife to help save lives across WNY,” said Jon Dandes, Corporate Vice President for Governmental Relations & Special Projects at Rich Products Corporation. “We have held blood drives since 2007 for our associates and are thrilled to now welcome in the community to donate as well. This partnership will be a great asset to our local hospitals and those in need.”

To make an appointment to donate visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 716-529-4270.