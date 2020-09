BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you have Type “O” blood you’re being asked to roll up your sleeve and give.

ConnectLife says it has less than three days worth of Type “O” blood on hand following recent traumas and increased demand at Western New York hospitals.

Type “O” blood is universal and is often used in emergency situations when there’s no time to figure out a person’s blood type.

You can sign up by clicking here or by calling 716-529-4270.