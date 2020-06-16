Construction begins on $12.4 million mixed-use project on Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction work on a $12.4 million project has begun at 1275 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo.

The construction happening there is part of the Lancaster Square at Gates Circle project.

Designed by Carmina Wood Morris, TM Montante Development says it will include 33 apartments (22 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom), 9,000 square feet of commercial space and a 1,000 square-foot cafe/restaurant.

TM Montante Development says the Erie County Industrial Development Agency provided $380,000 in sales and mortgage tax exemptions. National Grid’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program provided a $120,000 grant.

“We are excited to announce the start of construction at 1275 Delaware. The restoration of this historic mid-century modern office building with its distinctive ribbon windows and original 1950s diner will be a dynamic and exciting addition to the beautiful architecture along Delaware Avenue,” said Christian Campos, president of TM Montante Development.

The 50,000 square foot, six-story building was constructed in 1958. Last year, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This project will breathe new life into a vacant and underutilized building and is a welcome addition to the impressive revitalization efforts that continue to propel Buffalo into a new era of development,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “I am particularly pleased that TM Montante is a making a commitment to using MWBE contractors during construction.”

The project should be finished next spring.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.