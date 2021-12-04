Construction begins on Phase II of “Allen Street Complete” project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday morning, Mayor Byron Brown announced that work is underway on the second and final phase of the $13.4 million “Allen Street Complete” project, designed to improve traffic flow and aesthetics along Allen St.

The project spans the length of Allen, from Wadsworth Street to Main Street. Phase I was a $6.3 million undertaking from Main Street to Delaware Avenue, including accommodation of increased activity in the area from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. It began in March 2019 and concluded in October 2020.

Starting Nov. 30, work began between Delaware and Elmwood Avenues, resulting in the closure of Allen’s westbound lane from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Local officials anticipate the project will be completed by the end of 2022.

Included in the plan for this phase is a full street reconstruction, including the street bed and sidewalks. Additionally, new lighting, landscaping and street furniture will be added, as well as a water main replacement. Brown said he looks forward to the positive impact Phase II will have.

“This is a critical investment that is enhancing Allentown’s active and unique commercial and residential neighborhoods,” Brown said. “The design features numerous elements that not only improve traffic flow and walkability, but also better connect the community to this special corridor.”



Work on Phase II will cost $7.1 million. Funding for this phase has come from the Federal Highway Administration, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Water and Sewer boards and various other State funding sources.