Construction of $30 million Heritage Point project begins at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction of Heritage Point at Canalside has begun, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday morning.

“Downtown Buffalo’s waterfront revitalization continues to gain steam, and the Heritage Point project adds a residential component for the first time, along with retail and restaurants to attract visitors to what will be a dynamic community and destination,” Cuomo said.

The plan includes two mixed-buildings divided by an open walkway. Each will be roughly 103,000 square feet.

With up to five floors of space, Cuomo’s office says the buildings will be used for retail, restaurants, office space and a total of 64 mixed-income residences.

It will be a while until the $30 million project is finished, though, as it’s estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation will be providing Sinatra & Company with $2 million for construction costs. They’ll also receive a $2 million loan from the Better Buffalo Fund.

“Sinatra & Company is excited to bring this premier live, work, play project to Canalside,” Sinatra & Company CEO Nick Sinatra says. “We know that the significant vision and investment by ECHDC into Canalside have made it the most prominent destination for entertainment, tourism and recreation. With the growing momentum in this area, we predict this project will be a great complement to the growing private, public, tech synergy there.”

Rendering of Heritage Point