Construction of Botanical Gardens expansion expected to begin next fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society, Inc. has received feedback on their proposed 40,000-square foot expansion.

“The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are a unique and irreplaceable asset in Erie County, with world class collections that draw visitors from all over the world. Now well over a century old and seeing increased visitation every year, this historic institution is strong and is planning the next steps that will ensure its educational and conservational role far into the future,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said. “I look forward to working with Botanical Gardens’ President/CEO, David Swarts and his team as this plan moves forward.”

The expansion plan includes a butterfly conservatory, educational classrooms, new grow houses, a cafe, expanded event and exhibit spaces, a larger gift shop and a new visitor entrance.

Construction is expected to start in fall of next year, and should wrap up after two years.

Documents showcasing the design plans have yet to be released.

With the new expansion, the Botanical Gardens are expected to bring in more than 220,000 visitors per year.