Construction of new pavilion at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor starts Tuesday

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the construction of a new events pavilion at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor begins.

Once done, the pavilion could fit up to 8,000 people for concerts and other live events.

New York State is developing the project through the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation.

Leaders with the organization have told us in the past that they’re excited to bring more music to the waterfront.

Some environmental groups are against the project, saying the natural space along the waterfront should not be used for commercial activity.

