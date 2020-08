BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction of the new, 5,000 square-foot pavilion designed to house a carousel at Canalside has begun.

The DeAngelis Carousel that will eventually call Canalside home is nearly 100 years old.

Once the pavilion is finished, it will sit near the corner of Prime and Perry streets.

Watch as the project got underway Wednesday morning in the video above.