Construction on Allen Street to limit parking this week

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are busy this week on Allen Street.

They’ll be working on the sewers between Irving Place and Delaware Avenue and there will be no parking on both sides of Allen from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., as construction takes place.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now