Construction on Allen Street to limit parking this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are busy this week on Allen Street.
They’ll be working on the sewers between Irving Place and Delaware Avenue and there will be no parking on both sides of Allen from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., as construction takes place.
