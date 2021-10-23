Construction on Chippewa officially finishes as part of larger entertainment district project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chippewa Street in Buffalo just got a major makeover. Six months and $2.5 million later, the project is finally complete.

Crews repaved the popular street, replaced the sidewalk and added lights and benches.

It’s part of a much larger plan to upgrade the city’s entertainment district.

“People are excited to gather in downtown Buffalo and they are already enjoying these great upgrades we are unveiling today,” City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

The city is also working on Franklin Street and crews will start construction on court street in the spring.