Construction resumes at Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s official, M&T Bank and Douglas Development are resuming construction of the Tech Hub at the Seneca One Tower.

Here’s a look at what parts of the project are currently underway:

Exterior Enhancements : A major update to the façade of the building will begin today when Douglas Development begins the application of an epoxy paint system to the building façade, bringing new life and vibrancy to the appearance of the complex. See the attached renderings to get a sense of the transformation that is about to take place. Other exterior projects include the continued installation of perimeter windbreaks, landscaping, and concrete work.

: Tower Floors: M&T’s tech space in the first 10 floors it has leased was nearly complete before construction was paused back in mid-March. That construction is now finishing-up, with furniture and equipment installation similarly advancing. M&T’s space in the tower will be ready for occupancy in the third quarter, though M&T plans to continue to closely monitor the pandemic and work with its executive teams to identify a timeline for a safe opening. The company has informed employees that it will maintain its current status until at least Labor Day, across its locations.

Pearl and Plaza Levels: Before construction was paused, work on M&T’s Plaza and Pearl Street levels was in its’ early stages, with work on interior framing, electrical, plumbing, and the installation of the HVAC and ductwork having just started. Work has resumed with the first phase of electrical, plumbing, and framing, as well as steelwork, to create a mezzanine on the Plaza level.

Residential: In addition to M&T and current Seneca One occupants 43North, Techstars, and Odoo, Douglas Development is working to finalize projects to finalize the lobby and other amenities in order to begin welcoming residential tenants. Construction on the building’s 115 apartments is all but complete, with occupants preparing to move-in in August once work on the supporting infrastructure wraps up.

Additional Building Updates: Work has also resumed on interior building components in the tower, including the food hall, elevators, and escalators.



Douglas Development says it’s building out Seneca One to serve as a key cog in an ecosystem of innovation, exploration, and entrepreneurialism.

43North, Techstars, and Odoo have already joined M&T bank in taking space within Seneca One.

Both M&T and Douglas says it’s committed to safely and expeditiously completing work at the Tech Hub.

M&T launched the Tech Hub within Seneca One to create a workspace for its technologists and grow the tech ecosystem in the region.

