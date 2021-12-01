Consulting firm started by Buffalo’s former deputy mayor ordered to pay full restitution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A politcal consulting firm started by the former deputy mayor of Buffalo, Steven Casey, has been ordered to pay full restitution, an assessment fee and a $69 fine.

The attorney for LSA Strategies says the firm only has $69.01 in its bank account. But to give full restitution means the firm must pay more than $8,000.

According to the United States District Attorney’s Office, LSA admitted to committing wire fraud. They could have been fined up to $500,000.

MORE | Consulting firm established by former deputy mayor of Buffalo pleads guilty to wire fraud

Casey, who worked in Buffalo’s City Hall from 2006 to 2014, started the firm in 2012.

That year, prosecutors say LSA Strategies came up with a plan to defraud someone who was running for New York State Senate in Buffalo.

LSA was organized by former Buffalo Deputy Mayor Steve Casey. Here he is leaving court with his attorney. pic.twitter.com/C5cFFouhzh — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) December 1, 2021

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.