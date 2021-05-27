Continued calls to tear down Skyway come from Higgins, Kennedy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local leaders continue to call for the removal of the Skyway over downtown Buffalo.

Congressman Brian Higgins, along with State Senator Tim Kennedy, announced they’re filing a notice to the New York State Attorney General, as well as the state’s Department of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) over the dangerous conditions that the Skyway creates.

According to Higgins, traffic is diverted from the Skyway nearly 200 times a year because of accidents or hazardous weather.

Canalside is becoming a popular attraction and Higgins is worried something horrible could happen if it’s not taken down soon.

“Engineers characterize the Skyway as ‘fracture critical’ and ‘functionally obsolete.’ This highway does not conform with basic highway safety standards and it never will,” he says.

Earlier this year, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to remove the Skyway in order to free up space for a park.

