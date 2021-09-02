Controversial school speed cameras coming down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After months of debate and outrage among local lawmakers and city residents the Buffalo school zone speed camera program has officially come to a close.

Crews began taking down the controversial cameras yesterday saying they’ll all be down by the start of school next week.

Our cameras saw crews taking one down on Delaware across from Canisius High School today.

The Speed Cameras are COMING DOWN right now along Delaware Ave. Crews removed some yesterday and the rest should be down soon@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/WcaJpz23ej — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) September 2, 2021

The cameras have be inactive for weeks now.

The program, which Mayor Byron Brown defended, was cut by the City Common Council by a vote earlier this summer.