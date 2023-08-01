BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than three years after it happened, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says a Buffalo man who pointed an illegal handgun at police is going to prison.

William Fugate, 34, was sentenced as a second felony offender on Monday afternoon after previously pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.

In December 2019, just days before the end of the year, the DA’s office says Fugate was a backseat passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by Buffalo police near Northland Avenue and Lonsdale Road after they say it made an illegal U-turn.

Fugate was on parole at the time. Once the vehicle was pulled over, the DA’s office says he got out and tried to get away.

Prosecutors say Fugate, as he was running away, pointed a gun at officers. They responded to this by firing at Fugate, hitting him four times.

“The Erie County District Attorney’s Office conducted a thorough investigation immediately after the incident and determined that the officers’ use of force was appropriate,” the DA’s office said.

After being found hiding in a nearby yard, he was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries to the side of his body. An illegal gun was recovered from Fugate’s flight path, officials said.

Fugate was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison.