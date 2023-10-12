BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One year after being named one of the winners of the 43North startup competition, the COO of Twipes joined us with some advice for this year’s competitors.

Ellenor McIntosh came to Wake Up! Thursday morning to talk about the impact that the competition has had on her business.

McIntosh, who holds a master’s degree in material and chemical science, co-founded Twipes with Al Borz. As a scientist, she worked to develop what she described Thursday morning as the “world’s first truly flushable, truly biodegradable wet wipe,” which breaks down in water in three hours and in landfills in just a week. She further described Twipes as “completely green for the environment.”

While speaking of the 43North competition, which holds its 2023 finals Thursday night, McIntosh praised the networking and investment opportunities it’s presented over the past year.

For those ready to share their innovative ideas in the finals, McIntosh encouraged the entrepreneurs to have fun and show the audience what they’re made of.

“Everybody here just wants to see you win, and that’s the most amazing experience,” she said, also noting that she plans to attend the competition tonight herself.

The 43North finals will take place at Shea’s Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. You can do that here.