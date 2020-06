BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a Buffalo barbershop fell victim to a fire, a charity event was held on Saturday.

Fresh 2 Def Cutz held a Father’s Day cookout on Saturday to raise some money for the shop.

In exchange for a donation, some shop employees gave out food, haircuts and more.

Employees say they want to show the community the shop cares about them, and that they appreciate their help.

The barbershop also has a GoFundMe page to raise funds to get their shop back up and running again.