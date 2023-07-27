BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With high temperatures forecasted for Western New York Friday, a number of cooling centers will be open for Buffalo residents to access and escape the heat, Mayor Byron Brown announced.

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to utilize the cooling centers as temperatures are expected to reach near of above 90 degrees.

The following locations will be open as cooling centers on Friday:

Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave.,10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Elderly, 118 E. Utica St., 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

George K. Arthur Community Center, 3056 Genesee St., 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 9:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

City splash pads, indoor pools and outdoor pools will also be open. A list of splash pads and pools can be viewed below:

Outdoor:

Centennial Pool, 5 Porter Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kensington Pool, 665 Kensington Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Pool, 2505 Niagara St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Indoor:

Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool, 626 Abbott Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lovejoy Pool, 1171 E. Lovejoy St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Splash Pads:

Ralph Wilson Park, foot of Porter Avenue

Allison Park, Reese Street, adjacent to the Asarese-Matters Community Center

Masten Park, Best Street, adjacent to the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin, Best Street and Fillmore Avenue

Lincoln Park, foot of Quincy Street

Cazenovia Park, behind the park casino

Houghton Park, foot of Spahn Street

Schiller Park, Sprenger Street side of park

Roosevelt Park, foot of Roosevelt Avenue

All splash pads are open daily, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., now through Labor Day weekend.