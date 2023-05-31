BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With near-record highs expected this week, several cooling centers will be opening throughout the City of Buffalo on Thursday and Friday.

Mayor Bryon Brown is encouraging Buffalo residents without air conditioning to escape the heat and utilize cooling centers and splash pads.

The following locations will be open as cooling centers over the next two days:

Arlene Mychajliw Community Center , 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

, 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Asarese-Matters Community Center , 50 Rees St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 50 Rees St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Autumnwood Senior Center , 1800 Clinton St., 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 1800 Clinton St., 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dorothy J. Collier Community Center , 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hennepin Community Center , 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

, 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. JFK Community Center , 114 Hickory St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 114 Hickory St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Lincoln Fieldhouse , 10 Quincy St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 10 Quincy St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Northwest Buffalo Community Center , 155 Lawn St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 155 Lawn St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peter Machnica Community Center , 1799 Clinton St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 1799 Clinton St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Richmond-Summer Senior Center , 337 Summer St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 337 Summer St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schiller Park Senior Center , 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Seneca-Babcock Community Center , 1168 Seneca St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

, 1168 Seneca St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tosh Collins Senior Center , 35 Cazenovia St., 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

, 35 Cazenovia St., 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m. William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William St., 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The following splash pads will be open daily, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Once the Buffalo Public School year ends, the splash pads will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day:

Ralph Wilson Park (Porter Avenue)

(Porter Avenue) Allison Park (Reese Street- adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center)

(Reese Street- adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center) Masten Park (Best Street- adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion)

(Best Street- adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion) MLK Jr. Park Basin (Best Street and Fillmore Avenue)

(Best Street and Fillmore Avenue) Lanigan Park (South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street)

(South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street) Cazenovia Park (Quincy Street)

(Quincy Street) Houghton Park (Behind the park casino)

(Behind the park casino) Schiller Park (on Sprenger Street side of park)

(on Sprenger Street side of park) Roosevelt Park (Roosevelt Avenue)

The Cazenovia-Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy pools will also be open for free and lap swimming Monday through Friday year-round.