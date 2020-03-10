Coronavirus causing Wegmans to limit purchase of certain products

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans is responding to coronavirus concerns this evening and how it’s affecting business.
To help ensure the availability of high demand items during this time, Wegmans is limiting the purchase of certain products.
“We continue to receive shipments of these products and are pushing them out to stores as soon as they arrive,” the company says.
Products include:
Limit of 3 each per order
- Hand sanitizer
- Rubbing alcohol
- Alcohol wipes and prep pads
- Hydrogen peroxide
Limit of 2 each per order
- All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count
- All Clorox disinfecting wipes
- All Lysol disinfecting wipes
- Wegmans towelettes, 40 count
- Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs
Limit of 1 each per order
- Wegmans bath tissue, family pack
- Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack
Wegmans says shopping trends are currently mimicking that of leading up to a weather event.
The company is additionally seeing an increase in its e-commerce business and expects that demand will continue to grow.
For Wegmans full response and frequently asked questions about the outbreak concern, click here.