Coronavirus causing Wegmans to limit purchase of certain products

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans is responding to coronavirus concerns this evening and how it’s affecting business.

To help ensure the availability of high demand items during this time, Wegmans is limiting the purchase of certain products.

“We continue to receive shipments of these products and are pushing them out to stores as soon as they arrive,” the company says.

Products include:

Limit of 3 each per order

Hand sanitizer

Rubbing alcohol

Alcohol wipes and prep pads

Hydrogen peroxide

Limit of 2 each per order

All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count

All Clorox disinfecting wipes

All Lysol disinfecting wipes

Wegmans towelettes, 40 count

Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs

Limit of 1 each per order

Wegmans bath tissue, family pack

Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack

Wegmans says shopping trends are currently mimicking that of leading up to a weather event.

The company is additionally seeing an increase in its e-commerce business and expects that demand will continue to grow.

For Wegmans full response and frequently asked questions about the outbreak concern, click here.