Coronavirus test results come back negative for Buffalo-area residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Test results for the Buffalo-area residents suspected of having coronavirus came back negative.

After arriving here from Italy, two Buffalo-area families were placed under quarantine to await test results, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who gave an update Tuesday on coronavirus in New York. The two families include a total of 12 people, half of whom were exhibiting symptoms.

The Erie County Department of Health says the people who returned from Italy recently spent time in a high-risk region in the northern part of the country.

“You cannot contain this spread,” Cuomo said. “You can slow it. You can limit it. But you can’t contain it.”

Three people in New York previously tested positive for the illness — a health care worker and a student in New York City, and a 50-year-old Westchester County resident.

Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the number has grown. According to the Governor, the Westchester County patient’s wife, two of his children and a neighbor who drove him to the hospital tested positive.

Gov. Cuomo is recalling all SUNY and CUNY students who are studying abroad in China, Japan, Italy and South Korea. This includes around 300 students.

Students returning from regions experiencing outbreaks will be quarantined.

Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to Governor Cuomo says the state has identified space in WNY to quarantine SUNY and CUNY students returning from the regions abroad experiencing outbreaks. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 4, 2020

Anyone who traveled internationally to areas of concern within the last two weeks, and feel sick with a fever, coughing or trouble breathing, should immediately seek medical care, calling a doctor ahead of a visit.

In addition to that, people experiencing these symptoms should stay home, other than to seek medical care, and avoid any more travel until the illness resolves.

