Coronavirus vaccination site now open at UB South

A new coronavirus vaccination site is open on the south campus of UB. It’s one of three sites opening today.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul attended this morning’s ceremony.

She says this will help ensure that 15 million New Yorkers over the age of 16 receive vaccinations as quickly as possible.

Hochul says sites set up by the state will complement the others that are already in place.

These are different from vaccination clinics run by Erie County, which had to be cancelled this week because of a lack of doses.